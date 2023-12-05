Chinese vice premier meets former U.S. diplomat

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Richard Haass, former president of the United States' Council on Foreign Relations, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met with Richard Haass, former president of the United States' Council on Foreign Relations, on Monday in Beijing. The two sides exchanged views on China-U.S. relations, economic and trade cooperation, and other topics.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China is willing to work with the United States to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state at their San Francisco meeting, promote mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields of the economy and trade, and push bilateral relations in a sound, stable and sustainable direction.

China will advance its opening-up steadfastly and at a high level, and enhance its liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment, He said, adding that China welcomes companies from all over the world, including the United States, to continue to invest and do business in China.

