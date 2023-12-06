Home>>
Chinese FM calls for sound, steady, sustained development of China-U.S. ties
(Xinhua) 16:45, December 06, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday called for the sound, steady and sustained development of China-U.S. relations during a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the latter's request.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that at present, the important task of the two sides is to continue the positive effects of the San Francisco summit, deliver on the consensus reached by the two heads of state, and consolidate the momentum of stability in China-U.S. relations.
This is in the common interests of China and the United States, and the responsibility of the two major countries, Wang said.
