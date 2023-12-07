Chinese embassy donates school materials to needy Egyptian students

Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang (4th L, back) , Secretary-General of Egypt's Homat Al Watan Party Tariq Naseer (3rd L, back) and other guests pose for a group photo with students during a donation ceremony held at the Al-Asmarat District's service center in the Cairo Governorate, Egypt, Dec. 5, 2023. The Chinese Embassy in Egypt, in cooperation with the pro-government Egyptian political party of Homat Al Watan (the Protectors of the Nation), has donated school materials to students in need in Cairo. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

CAIRO, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Egypt, in cooperation with the pro-government Egyptian political party of Homat Al Watan (the Protectors of the Nation), has donated school materials to students in need in Cairo.

About 400 sets of school bags and stationery were handed over Tuesday to students at a donation ceremony held at the Al-Asmarat District's service center in the Cairo Governorate.

The event was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang, Secretary-General of Egypt's Homat Al Watan Party Tariq Naseer, and Al-Asmarat district head Ahmed Ibrahim.

At the ceremony, Liao said the donation aims to express support for a shantytown renovation project launched by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, and to promote the friendship between the two peoples.

For his part, Nasser extended his party's appreciation to the Chinese side for supporting Egypt's livelihood improvement projects. The donation is a manifestation of Egypt-China friendship, he noted.

Expressing gratitude to the Chinese embassy, Ibrahim said his district launched the first shantytown renovation project under Sisi's Decent Life Initiative.

The initiative was launched in 2019 to provide a decent life for the most vulnerable groups nationwide. It further contributes to enhancing the quality of daily public services provided to citizens, as well as residents in rural areas.

