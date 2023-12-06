Languages

Archive

Wednesday, December 06, 2023

Home>>

Dance class lights up dreams in a remote village

(People's Daily App) 16:45, December 06, 2023

In Hengyang, a city in central China's Hunan Province, a dedicated teacher brings the joy of dance into the lives of rural primary school students.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories