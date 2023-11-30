Experiencing the slow life at Yunhai Park in S China's Shenzhen

People's Daily Online) 16:06, November 30, 2023

Photo shows a scene of Yunhai Park in Yantian district, Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo courtesy of the Yunhai Park)

Nestled on a hillside in Yantian district of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Yunhai Park has become a must-visit destination. It offers visitors the chance to take in the beauty of the nearby mountains and sea while unwinding in a "book cafe in the air."

Recently, a group of journalists from People's Daily Online visited the park, capturing a more relaxed side of Shenzhen.

Opened to the public in May, the park's main structure draws inspiration from a ship, resembling a spacecraft berthed amid the clouds. On its third floor, the book cafe invites visitors to immerse themselves in the world of books, surrounded by appealing natural landscapes.

The book cafe features a glass walkway suspended in midair, providing a panoramic view of the bustling Yantian Port nearby.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)