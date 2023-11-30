Home>>
Xi stresses common security to break cycle of Palestinian-Israeli conflict
(Xinhua) 10:17, November 30, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed on Wednesday the bitter lessons of the cycle of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict fully demonstrate that only by upholding the concept of common security can sustainable security be achieved.
The Palestinian issue is at the heart of the Middle East issue, and the crux of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict lies in the long overdue realization of the legitimate national right of the Palestinian people to establish an independent state, Xi said in a message to commemorate the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.
