Seminar on textbook introducing Xi thought held in Beijing

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- A seminar on the publication of a textbook introducing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era was held in Beijing on Tuesday.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the seminar and delivered remarks.

The seminar urged efforts to persistently cultivate and inspire people with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and to carry out the basic task of fostering virtue through education.

The seminar also called for efforts to teach and guide young students to maintain firm ideals and convictions, and strive to be a new generation of young people who are capable of fully developing socialism and carrying forward the socialist cause.

The publication of the textbook should present an opportunity for those teaching its contents to fully grasp the Party's new theories, effectively elevate the quality and outcomes of teaching, and foster a new generation of young people to shoulder the mission of national rejuvenation, the seminar said.

