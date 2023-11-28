Xi stresses foreign-related legal system development

Xinhua) 13:20, November 28, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed the need to strengthen foreign-related legal system development, as he chaired a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on Monday.

Xi highlighted the need to create law-based governance conditions and a favorable external environment for advancing Chinese modernization.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)