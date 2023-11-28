Home>>
Xi stresses foreign-related legal system development
(Xinhua) 13:20, November 28, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed the need to strengthen foreign-related legal system development, as he chaired a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on Monday.
Xi highlighted the need to create law-based governance conditions and a favorable external environment for advancing Chinese modernization.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Thai edition of Xi's book published
- Xi chairs leadership meeting on Yangtze River Economic Belt development, CPC leadership over foreign affairs
- Xiplomacy: China-Uruguay ties expected to bear more fruits with comprehensive strategic partnership
- Xi: Mutual learning key for progress
- Xi's special representative to attend World Climate Action Summit
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.