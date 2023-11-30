Xi urges ceasefire, peace talks for Palestine-Israel conflict

Xinhua) 10:16, November 30, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called on the international community to take urgent actions to address the Palestine-Israel conflict.

He urged the UN Security Council to shoulder its responsibilities and make every effort to facilitate a ceasefire, ensure the safety of civilians, and stop the humanitarian disaster.

On top of this, the Palestinian-Israeli peace talks should be restarted as soon as possible and the Palestinian people's right to statehood and survival and their right of return should be restored as soon as possible, Xi said in his congratulatory message to a UN meeting held on Wednesday to commemorate the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

