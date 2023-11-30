Xi pledges China's continuous efforts to uphold justice on Palestinian issue

Xinhua) 09:38, November 30, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged China's continuous efforts to uphold justice on the Palestinian issue, actively promote peace talks and provide, as always, humanitarian and development assistance to the Palestinian side.

In a congratulatory message to a UN meeting held on Wednesday to commemorate the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Xi said China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, will continue to work with the international community to build global consensus for promoting peace, and bring the Palestinian issue back to the right track of the two-state solution for a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement at an early date.

