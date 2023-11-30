Xi makes inspection tour in Shanghai

November 30, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, inspects the Shanghai Futures Exchange in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 28, 2023. Xi made an inspection tour in east China's Shanghai from Tuesday to Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made an inspection tour in east China's Shanghai from Tuesday to Wednesday.

During his trip, Xi inspected the Shanghai Futures Exchange, an exhibition on Shanghai's sci-tech innovations, and a government-subsidized rental housing community, learning about the city's efforts in strengthening its competitiveness as an international financial center, building the city into an international sci-tech innovation center, and constructing government-subsidized rental housing projects.

