Delegation of China's manned space program meets press in Hong Kong

Ecns.cn) 15:45, November 29, 2023

Members of China's manned space program delegation pose for a group photo after a press conference at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Nov. 28, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

A delegation of China's manned space program was on a six-day visit to Hong Kong and Macao from Tuesday to Sunday.

A high resolution panorama image displaying the space station taken from Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship is released during a press conference at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Nov. 28, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

A high resolution panorama image displaying the space station taken from Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship is released during a press conference at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Nov. 28, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

A high resolution panorama image displaying the space station taken from Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship is released during a press conference at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Nov. 28, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

A high resolution panorama image displaying the space station taken from Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship is released during a press conference at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Nov. 28, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

Chen Dong, commander of China's Shenzhou-14 mission, answers questions during a press conference at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Nov. 28, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

Wang Yaping, astronaut of China's Shenzhou-13 mission, answers questions during a press conference at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Nov. 28, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Xian Jiangnan)