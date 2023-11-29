Delegation of China's manned space program meets press in Hong Kong
Members of China's manned space program delegation pose for a group photo after a press conference at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Nov. 28, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
A delegation of China's manned space program was on a six-day visit to Hong Kong and Macao from Tuesday to Sunday.
A high resolution panorama image displaying the space station taken from Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship is released during a press conference at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Nov. 28, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
A high resolution panorama image displaying the space station taken from Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship is released during a press conference at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Nov. 28, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
A high resolution panorama image displaying the space station taken from Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship is released during a press conference at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Nov. 28, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
A high resolution panorama image displaying the space station taken from Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship is released during a press conference at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Nov. 28, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
Chen Dong, commander of China's Shenzhou-14 mission, answers questions during a press conference at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Nov. 28, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
Wang Yaping, astronaut of China's Shenzhou-13 mission, answers questions during a press conference at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Nov. 28, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
Photos
Related Stories
- China’s manned space engineering project delegation kicks off six-day visit to HK and Macao SARs
- Shenzhou-16 astronauts arrive in Beijing
- China's Shenzhou-15 astronauts to return in June
- China's Shenzhou-16 astronauts return safely to Earth
- Review of China's manned missions into space
- Liuyi at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center | Shenzhou-16 crew return to earth
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.