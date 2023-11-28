China tough on food safety crime

November 28, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- More than 62,000 individuals had been convicted of the crime of producing or selling substandard food or the crime of producing or selling poisonous or harmful food in China from 2013 to 2022.

The criminals were implicated in over 45,000 cases. Some of them were ordered to pay hefty fines, in addition to imprisonment, according to the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

The crime of producing or selling fake or shoddy products was also used to punish a large number of food safety violators.

