Chinese procuratorates crack down on food safety violations by online platforms

Xinhua) 09:39, August 18, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese procuratorial organs have handled 5,800 cases related to food safety violations by online platforms in a series of special operations nationwide over the past three years, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said Thursday.

These cases, spanning from July 2020 to June 2023, involved offenses such as operating unlicensed online food delivery platforms, conducting business activities beyond the authorized scope, and poor storage of food during distribution, the SPP said.

Qiu Jinghui, a prosecutor from the SPP, said that in the process of handling individual cases, procuratorial organs discovered common problems in the industry and pushed for the adoption of targeted measures.

Procuratorates also worked with relevant administrative departments to strengthen oversight of the market access of online food companies and their routine operations, Qiu added.

Procuratorates in the country will launch a campaign on the supervision of livestream promotions and the sale of food and medicine in the next stage, according to the SPP.

