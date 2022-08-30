Chinese state councilor urges efforts to improve food safety
BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong on Monday urged constant efforts to improve food safety to ensure people's health and safety.
"Food safety is directly related to people's livelihoods, industrial development, public security and social stability," Wang, also deputy head of the State Council's food safety committee, said at a major event of China Food Safety Publicity Week, which began on Monday.
Efforts should be made to strengthen law enforcement, step up supervision, and push producers and operators to fulfill their primary responsibility of firmly maintaining the bottom line of food safety, Wang said.
China Food Safety Publicity Week is an annual event initiated in 2011 with the aim of enhancing the country's food safety and promoting public awareness of the issue.
