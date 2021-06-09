Home>>
Chinese state councilor stresses ensuring food safety
(Xinhua) 12:37, June 09, 2021
BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong on Tuesday urged continuous efforts to guarantee the country's food safety.
People's lives and health should be put first, said Wang, calling for efforts to firmly stick to the bottom line of ensuring food safety.
He underscored the importance of keeping food safe from farm to table, adopting a zero-tolerance attitude and enhancing supervision and law enforcement in addressing violations related to food safety.
Efforts should also be made to implement the anti-food-waste law to strictly curb the practice of food wastage, Wang added.
