Chinese police solve 23,000 food, drug safety, environment, IPR violations

Xinhua) 10:46, July 30, 2021

A worker processes vegetables in Jiahe Catering Company in Tonghua City of northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- China's police authorities have solved 23,000 cases involving food and drug safety violations, environment-related crimes, intellectual property right infringements and counterfeit products.

The Ministry of Public Security released the figures at a press conference on Thursday, saying that about 42,000 suspects have been captured during a special campaign targeting relevant violations.

China launched the special operation "Kunlun 2021" nationwide in April and as of the end of June, 23,000 cases with a value of 13.5 billion yuan (about 2.1 billion U.S. dollars) have been solved, according to the ministry.

