Chinese police solve 23,000 food, drug safety, environment, IPR violations
A worker processes vegetables in Jiahe Catering Company in Tonghua City of northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- China's police authorities have solved 23,000 cases involving food and drug safety violations, environment-related crimes, intellectual property right infringements and counterfeit products.
The Ministry of Public Security released the figures at a press conference on Thursday, saying that about 42,000 suspects have been captured during a special campaign targeting relevant violations.
China launched the special operation "Kunlun 2021" nationwide in April and as of the end of June, 23,000 cases with a value of 13.5 billion yuan (about 2.1 billion U.S. dollars) have been solved, according to the ministry.
Photos
Related Stories
- Top procuratorate stipulates punitive damages for food, drug safety, environment violations
- Senior official stresses human-nature harmony, building beautiful China
- Chinese customs up crackdown on IPR-infringing goods
- China approves new IPR protection center
- Chinese state councilor stresses ensuring food safety
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.