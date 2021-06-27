Chinese customs up crackdown on IPR-infringing goods

Xinhua) 10:18, June 27, 2021

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese customs have stepped up a crackdown on goods that infringe on intellectual property rights (IPR) in the first five months of 2021, customs data showed.

The customs authorities seized nearly 31 million items of suspected goods during the period, amid a nationwide IPR-protection campaign launched at the beginning of 2021, according to the General Administration of Customs (GAC).

The GAC has also formed a customs network against illegal activities of transshipment of infringing goods, shoring up barriers for infringing goods at ports.

Besides crackdown on malpractices, customs nationwide have improved services for IPR protection. A total of 5,629 applications for IPR protection were approved in the January-May period, the GAC said.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)