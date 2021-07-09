Senior official stresses human-nature harmony, building beautiful China

Xinhua) 08:57, July 09, 2021

WUHAN, July 8 (Xinhua) -- A senior Chinese official has stressed the prevention and control of environmental pollution by solid waste and building a beautiful China with harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.

Wang Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks during a law enforcement inspection tour in central China's Hubei Province from Tuesday to Thursday.

While recognizing the achievements made in the prevention and control of solid waste pollution in Hubei, Wang said the building of environmental infrastructure is still lagging behind and solid wastes such as ardealite are still technologically hard to be dealt with.

Wang called for full and accurate implementation of the new development philosophy, urging efforts to establish a sound economic system featuring green, low-carbon and circular development.

He also stressed collection and disposal of hazardous and medical wastes and addressing prominent ecological and environmental problems affecting people's daily life.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)