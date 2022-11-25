China releases new national standards for food container safety

Xinhua) 09:24, November 25, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's market watchdog has rolled out three new national standards for food container safety in a bid to step up the quality monitoring of related products and safeguard food security.

With new materials and techniques being used in food packaging, the standards aim to enhance quality control for metal containers and fill the quality assessment gap, according to the State Administration for Market Regulation at a press conference on Thursday.

China has published 23 national standards for food safety and related products this year, according to administration official Wei Hong.

A number of national standards covering food, consumer goods, industrial products, work safety and cross-border e-commerce were also released at the conference.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)