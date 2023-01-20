Chinese vice premier urges food safety

Xinhua) 09:08, January 20, 2023

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also head of the food safety commission of the State Council, presides over a meeting of the commission in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng has called for efforts to ensure food safety with full implementation of related policy requirements.

Han, also head of the food safety commission of the State Council, made the remarks while presiding over a meeting of the commission on Wednesday.

China has been dealing with food safety issues with the most rigorous standards, the most stringent supervision, the most severe penalties, and the most serious accountability.

More efforts should be made to strengthen the mechanism of discovering food safety issues, improve food safety laws and regulations, and enhance governance, he said.

For the upcoming Spring Festival, Han called for more concrete and detailed work to ensure food safety during the holiday, urging market players and local regulators to keep a close eye on food production and processing, sales, catering services, and other links.

