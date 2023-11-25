Home>>
Chinese vice premier to visit Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan
(Xinhua) 13:48, November 25, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Kazakhstan's First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar and Turkmenistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, Vice Premier of the State Council Ding Xuexiang will visit Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan from Nov. 26 to 30, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Friday.
Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will hold the 11th Meeting of the China-Kazakhstan Cooperation Committee and the sixth Meeting of the China-Turkmenistan Cooperation Committee during the visit, Mao added.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liu Ning)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese premier, Pakistani PM pledge to enhance ties over phone
- "Five Eyes" should focus on addressing own urgent governance issues: Chinese embassy
- Chinese wisdom contributes to construction of community with shared future: Lin Songtian
- China serves as decisive driver of dynamic catch-up process in changing world: German study
- Xi extends condolences to Modi over COVID-19 pandemic in India
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.