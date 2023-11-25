Chinese vice premier to visit Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan

Xinhua) 13:48, November 25, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Kazakhstan's First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar and Turkmenistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, Vice Premier of the State Council Ding Xuexiang will visit Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan from Nov. 26 to 30, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Friday.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will hold the 11th Meeting of the China-Kazakhstan Cooperation Committee and the sixth Meeting of the China-Turkmenistan Cooperation Committee during the visit, Mao added.

