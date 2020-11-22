"Five Eyes" should focus on addressing own urgent governance issues: Chinese embassy

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Five Eyes Alliance countries should stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs, which are China's internal affairs, and "turn their eyes to their own governance issues that urgently need addressing," the Chinese embassy in the United States urged Friday.

The embassy spokesperson made the remark in response to a joint statement by Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Britain and the United States about China's decision on the eligibility of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Legislative Council's members.

"If one's heart is blind, you do not expect his/her eyes to be bright. The Five Eyes Alliance countries, including the United States, should reflect on the racial superiority complex deep in their hearts, give up their pride and prejudice inherited from Hong Kong's colonial rule and shed their illusion of using Hong Kong to contain China's development and prosperity," said the spokesperson in a statement.

"We urge them to drop their hypocrisy and double standards," the spokesperson said. "In today's world, no attempt to pressurize China or damage China's sovereignty, security and development interests will ever prevail."

The Five Eyes Alliance countries' statement on Hong Kong has "openly breached" international law and basic norms governing international relations and grossly interfered" in Hong Kong affairs and thus China's internal affairs, said the spokesperson, adding "the Chinese side is strongly concerned about and firmly opposed to it."

The decision of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress, made in accordance with its Constitution, HKSAR's Basic Law and national security law, is "a necessary move" to uphold and safeguard the principle of "One Country Two Systems" as well as rule of law and the constitutional order of HKSAR, said the spokesperson.

"It is fully legitimate, justified and in strict keeping with the Constitution and other laws. People in public office must uphold their country's constitutional laws and honor the pledge of allegiance to their country," the spokesperson said. "This is something plain and simple. No place in the world, not the United States, will turn a blind eye if they violate such allegiance and betray their country. It is the same for Hong Kong as part of China."

Since Hong Kong's return to China, the legal basis of the Chinese government's administration of HKSAR has been China's Constitution and the Basic Law, not the Sino-British Joint Declaration, the spokesperson said.

"The Joint Declaration has never conferred any power on the United Kingdom or any other country to assume any responsibility over Hong Kong after its return. There is no legal basis or position for the Five Eyes Alliance to point fingers about Hong Kong affairs," said the statement.