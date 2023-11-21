Senior CPC official meets with winners of top journalism awards

Xinhua) 15:59, November 21, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Cai Qi, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), on Tuesday in Beijing met with representatives of the winners of the 32nd and 33rd editions of China Journalism Award and the 17th Changjiang Taofen Award -- the country's two top journalism awards.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, extended congratulations to the winners in attendance.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, also attended the meeting and addressed the award ceremony.

Media personnel were encouraged to do a good job in telling stories of China, of the CPC and of the new era, through the use of new concepts, domains and expressions that are accessible to an international audience.

They were inspired to leverage new technologies, platforms and methods to improve the systems for communication across all forms of media, in an effort to break new ground in the press and public communication work.

