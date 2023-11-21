World Children's Day celebrated with light shows across China

Xinhua) 08:31, November 21, 2023

Buildings are lit up to celebrate World Children's Day in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 20, 2023. (Photo by Zhou Hanxiang/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 20, 2023 shows the Second Yangtze River Bridge and surroundings being lit up to celebrate World Children's Day in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 20, 2023 shows a bridge being lit up to celebrate World Children's Day on the Xin'an River in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 20, 2023 shows a building being lit up to celebrate World Children's Day in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Zhou Hanxiang/Xinhua)

A light show is held to celebrate World Children's Day on the Second Yangtze River Bridge in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 20, 2023. (Photo by Du Zixuan/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 20, 2023 shows a building being lit up to celebrate World Children's Day at the Qianxi Square in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Landmarks are lit up to celebrate World Children's Day in Lujiazui area in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 20, 2023 shows the Shengjing Grand Theater being lit up to celebrate World Children's Day in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

Landmarks are lit up to celebrate World Children's Day in Lujiazui area in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

