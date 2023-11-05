Inter-agency guideline urges boosting mental wellbeing of underprivileged children

Xinhua) 09:32, November 05, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Multiple Chinese authorities have jointly issued a guideline on delivering more care and support to improve the mental wellbeing of underprivileged children, according to the Ministry of Civil Affairs on Friday.

The inter-agency document outlines the objective of forming a work system featuring diversified service providers and approaches, and seamless coordination to improve the mental health of underprivileged children, according to the ministry.

In light of the mental health challenges for children, especially those who are left behind in rural areas or migrating out of hometowns, the guideline specifies efforts to enhance mental-health education, carry out mental-health monitoring, launch prompt care initiatives, improve medical referral, diagnosis and treatment channels, bolster follow-up services, and refine mental-health service platforms.

It also specifies the role of relevant parties in the effort, such as education and civil affair authorities, schools, child-welfare institutions, assistance and protection agencies for juveniles, parents and other legal guardians.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Kou Jie)