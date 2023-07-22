We Are China

Children attend colorful cultural activities during summer vacation

Xinhua) 09:25, July 22, 2023

Teenagers practice martial arts in Baima Village of Yuanzhou District in Yichun City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 21, 2023. (Photo by Zhou Liang/Xinhua)

Children assemble a robot in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, July 21, 2023. (Photo by Xie Chen/Xinhua)

Children learn painting in Lanshan District of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, July 21, 2023. (Photo by Xu Chuanbao/Xinhua)

Children practice waist drum in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, July 21, 2023. (Photo by Xie Chen/Xinhua)

Children learn making paper cutting artworks in Lianyun District of Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 21, 2023. (Photo by Wang Jianmin/Xinhua)

Children skip a rope in Dongyue Village of Anding District in Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 21, 2023. (Photo by Wang Kexian/Xinhua)

Children learn the art of traditional Chinese opera facial makeup in Qiaoxi District of Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, July 21, 2023. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

Children try maneuvering shadow puppets for a shadow play in Qiaoxi District of Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, July 21, 2023. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

