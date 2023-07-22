Children attend colorful cultural activities during summer vacation
Teenagers practice martial arts in Baima Village of Yuanzhou District in Yichun City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 21, 2023. (Photo by Zhou Liang/Xinhua)
Children assemble a robot in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, July 21, 2023. (Photo by Xie Chen/Xinhua)
Children learn painting in Lanshan District of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, July 21, 2023. (Photo by Xu Chuanbao/Xinhua)
Children practice waist drum in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, July 21, 2023. (Photo by Xie Chen/Xinhua)
Children learn making paper cutting artworks in Lianyun District of Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 21, 2023. (Photo by Wang Jianmin/Xinhua)
Children skip a rope in Dongyue Village of Anding District in Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 21, 2023. (Photo by Wang Kexian/Xinhua)
Children learn the art of traditional Chinese opera facial makeup in Qiaoxi District of Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, July 21, 2023. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)
Children try maneuvering shadow puppets for a shadow play in Qiaoxi District of Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, July 21, 2023. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)
Photos
