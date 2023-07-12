China to enhance daycare for children under three

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- China will step up efforts to provide daycare services for children under three in a bid to relieve mothers of the heavy burdens of child-rearing, a health official said Tuesday.

The country now has about 75,000 nurseries for children under three, which can take in more than 3.6 million children, said Yang Jinrui, a senior official with the National Health Commission, at a seminar marking this year's World Population Day, which falls on Tuesday.

About 6 percent of children under three in China have gone to nurseries, according to Yang.

A majority of Chinese children under three are taken care by their families, particularly mothers who are struggling to balance child-rearing with their careers.

The Chinese government will try hard to perfect its population policies, establish a childcare service system that is accessible to all, and encourage fathers and mothers to share the responsibilities of child-rearing, Yang said, adding that these are part of the efforts to create a favorable environment for couples to raise children.

In 2021 China began to allow each couple to have three children. Measures are being taken to boost the fertility rate as the country faces an aging population.

