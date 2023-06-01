China issues 200 pct more supervisory guardianship orders to protect minors

Xinhua) 16:03, June 01, 2023

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate on Thursday released a report on their work related to minors in 2022, demonstrating a significant increase in the number of "supervisory guardianship orders" issued in the country.

These orders aim to ensure that guardians fulfill their duties and promote a better family environment for minors. According to the report, the procurators issued 57,425 of these orders last year, representing a staggering 197.1 percent increase from the previous year.

Of the total orders issued, 43,334 were given to guardians of juvenile crime suspects, indicating a 193.7 percent rise from the prior year. The number of orders granted to guardians of juvenile victims has more than tripled from the previous year to 14,091.

While juvenile crime has increased overall, decreases were observed in the ratio of drug-related crimes and repeat offenses.

To better protect minors, the procuratorial agencies have been collaborating with public security agencies, courts, and other government entities in a broad array of strategies to guarantee the welfare of minors as they face diverse challenges.

These initiatives include the provision of psychological counseling and support to juvenile victims.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)