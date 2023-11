We Are China

Xi returns to Beijing after China-U.S. summit, 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting

Xinhua) 19:54, November 18, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday returned to Beijing after holding a China-U.S. summit meeting and attending the 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in San Francisco.

