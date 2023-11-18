Center of gravity has moved from Atlantic to Pacific: Prologis CEO
The center of gravity has moved from the Atlantic to the Pacific, said Hamid Moghadam, the co-founder, chairman and CEO of Prologis, in an interview after attending a welcome dinner for President Xi Jinping organized by friendly organizations in San Francisco on Wednesday. "I think the future is the Asia Pacific," emphasized Moghadam. "If you look at the Atlantic, you have Europe, a very mature economy. It's a big economy, but it's very mature. It's slow-growing." Moghadam highlighted that the Pacific has the world's biggest marketplace and a rapidly growing economy. He expressed that there is a significant amount of energy surrounding the Pacific. "So I guess what I'm saying is that the center of gravity has moved from the Atlantic to the Pacific," he concluded.
(Produced by Ren Yan, Wang Xiangyu, Chen Shangwen, Xie Runjia and Shan Xin)
