APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting focuses on interconnectedness, building resilient economies

Xinhua) 04:22, November 18, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) members on Friday focused on interconnectedness and building inclusive and resilient economies in their meeting in San Francisco.

"Over the last few days we've worked together to build resilient, sustainable economies. And we talked about the progress that requires partnerships," U.S. President Joe Biden said at the second-day meeting.

"Together we laid out the work we're undertaking to avert the worst impacts of climate crisis," said Biden, who chaired the meeting.

The leaders' meeting, held in Moscone Center in downtown San Francisco and scheduled for Thursday and Friday, gathered political and business leaders from 21 APEC member economies.

In their first day informal dialogue and working lunch, the leaders addressed sustainability, climate and just energy transition.

The leaders' meeting is the highlight of the APEC Leaders' Week, held in San Francisco from Nov. 11 to 17 with the theme of "Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All."

