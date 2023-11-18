APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting pledges to promote interconnectedness, building resilient economies

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) members concluded their two-day meetings in San Francisco on Friday, with an aim to build a more interconnected, innovative, and inclusive APEC region.

The leaders focused on interconnectedness and building inclusive and resilient economies on Friday, following their first-day discussions on sustainability, climate and just energy transition.

"Over the last few days, we've worked together to find ways to build inclusive, resilient, and sustainable economies for the Asia-Pacific. And we talked about the progress that requires partnership," U.S. President Joe Biden said at the second-day meeting.

"Together, we laid out the work we'll be undertaking to avert the worst impacts of the climate crisis," said Biden, who chaired the meeting.

Biden said APEC economies should do even more in areas including inclusive growth, interconnected growth and technology.

"Together, we must ensure the change is for the better. And we must ensure that the digital technologies, like artificial intelligence, are used to uplift not limit the potential of our people," he said.

The leaders' meeting, held in Moscone Center in downtown San Francisco from Thursday to Friday, gathered political and business leaders from 21 APEC member economies.

The leaders' meeting was the highlight of the APEC Leaders' Week from Nov. 11 to 17 with the theme of "Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All."

During the week, the delegates took part in high-level meetings and side events with key stakeholders covering a wide range of topics, including supply chain resilience; science, research, and innovation; critical and emerging technology; clean energy; high-standards infrastructure; women's economic empowerment; and inclusivity.

The United States is passing the APEC host year responsibilities to Peru as the host of APEC in 2024.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the first-ever leaders' meeting that took place in 1993, when the host country -- the United States -- upgraded the APEC meeting mechanism from the ministerial level to the level of an informal leaders' meeting.

