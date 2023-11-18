Latest achievements of intelligent driving presented at 21st Guangzhou Int'l Automobile Exhibition

Xinhua) 07:29, November 18, 2023

Visitors experience Neuron of DiDi autonomous driving at the 21st Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 17, 2023. The latest achievements of intelligent driving were presented during the ongoing 21st Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Vehicles of DiDi autonomous driving are exhibited at the 21st Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 17, 2023. The latest achievements of intelligent driving were presented during the ongoing 21st Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A visitor experiences the Luxeed S7 car exhibited at the 21st Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 17, 2023. The latest achievements of intelligent driving were presented during the ongoing 21st Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A staff member of Black Sesame Technologies shows a chip for self-driving vehicle at the 21st Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 17, 2023. The latest achievements of intelligent driving were presented during the ongoing 21st Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

People visit the 21st Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 17, 2023. The latest achievements of intelligent driving were presented during the ongoing 21st Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

This photo taken on Nov. 17, 2023 shows a "LiDAR" label on a new energy vehicle at the 21st Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The latest achievements of intelligent driving were presented during the ongoing 21st Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A visitor experiences Neuron of DiDi autonomous driving at the 21st Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 17, 2023. The latest achievements of intelligent driving were presented during the ongoing 21st Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

This photo taken on Nov. 17, 2023 shows a Luxeed S7 car exhibited at the 21st Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The latest achievements of intelligent driving were presented during the ongoing 21st Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

This photo taken on Nov. 17, 2023 shows an AVATR 12 vehicle exhibited at the 21st Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The latest achievements of intelligent driving were presented during the ongoing 21st Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

This photo taken on Nov. 17, 2023 shows the intelligent driving system of GAC Aion exhibited at the 21st Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The latest achievements of intelligent driving were presented during the ongoing 21st Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

This photo taken on Nov. 17, 2023 shows an AITO M9 vehicle exhibited at the 21st Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The latest achievements of intelligent driving were presented during the ongoing 21st Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

This photo taken on Nov. 17, 2023 shows a self-driving delivery vehicle at the 21st Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The latest achievements of intelligent driving were presented during the ongoing 21st Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Sheng Chuyi)