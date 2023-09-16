Chinese-brand passenger car sales up 21.2 pct in January-August

Xinhua) 15:51, September 16, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese-brand passenger car sales surged 21.2 percent year on year in the first eight months of this year to 8.48 million units, industry data showed.

The market share of such vehicles hit 54.2 percent in the period, 6.5 percentage points higher than the same period of 2022, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

In August alone, 1.29 million domestic-brand passenger cars were sold in China, soaring 25.6 percent year on year.

The sales accounted for 56.8 percent of the country's total passenger car sales last month, up 8.4 percentage points year on year, the data revealed.

