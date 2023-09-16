China's used vehicle sales up 13.38 pct in January-August

Xinhua) 15:52, September 16, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's used vehicle sales rose 13.38 percent year on year in the first eight months of this year, industry data showed.

A total of 11.9 million second-hand vehicles changed hands during the period, with a combined transaction value of 755.75 billion yuan (about 105.28 billion U.S. dollars), according to the China Automobile Dealers Association.

In August alone, the country's used vehicle sales went up 6.25 percent year on year to about 1.56 million units, the association said.

The total value of these transactions stood at 101.06 billion yuan last month, the data showed.

The rate of cross-region transactions of used vehicles reached 26.55 percent in the January-August period, up 1.8 percentage points from a year earlier.

