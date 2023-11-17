Millennium-old Tibetan incense-making craft

People's Daily Online) 15:54, November 17, 2023

Photo shows medicinal herbs for making Tibetan incense. (People's Daily Online/Tsering Norbu)

Known as the cradle of Tibetan incense, Tonta village in Thonpa town, Nyemo county, Lhasa city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, has a history of Tibetan incense-making dating back more than 1,300 years.

Rare medicinal herbs are used to make Tibetan incense sticks in the county. In 2008, Nyemo's Tibetan incense-making craft was included in China's national intangible cultural heritage list.

