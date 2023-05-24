Chinese incense: The scent of tradition

(People's Daily App) 16:05, May 24, 2023

Experience the calming allure of traditional Chinese incense making in this beautiful escape into an ancient world.

From harvesting stems to shaping a mystical symbol, every step brims with tradition and cultural richness.

Traditional incense-making techniques extract the essence of fragrance from fresh fruit, representing centuries of Chinese history and craftsmanship.

Ancient civilizations around the world have their own history of using incense, and China has developed its unique incense-burning culture, which reached its peak in the Song Dynasty (960-1279) when it became a ritualistic and artistic cultural tradition.

Nowadays, Chinese incense has become increasingly popular among young people in China. Click the video to watch traditional Chinese incense-making techniques.

(Compiled by Chen Xu; Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)