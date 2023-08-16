Home>>
Trending in China | Good vibes through incense
(People's Daily App) 14:18, August 16, 2023
Burning incense is considered to be the most popular way to get rid of negative energy in a house and bring forth new positive vibes. Click on the video to enjoy the process of incense making.
(Source: Kuaishou)
