Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Trending in China | Good vibes through incense

(People's Daily App) 14:18, August 16, 2023

Burning incense is considered to be the most popular way to get rid of negative energy in a house and bring forth new positive vibes. Click on the video to enjoy the process of incense making.

