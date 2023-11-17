Bowen in SF | Xi stresses role of people in China-US relations

(People's Daily App) 08:29, November 17, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed Wednesday the role of people in China-US relations at a welcome dinner by friendly organizations in the US. Li Bowen, a reporter from People's Daily, reports from San Francisco.

(Reported by Li Bowen, Wang Xiangyu and Liang Peiyu)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)