Bowen in SF | Xi stresses role of people in China-US relations
(People's Daily App) 08:29, November 17, 2023
Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed Wednesday the role of people in China-US relations at a welcome dinner by friendly organizations in the US. Li Bowen, a reporter from People's Daily, reports from San Francisco.
(Reported by Li Bowen, Wang Xiangyu and Liang Peiyu)
