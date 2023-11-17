In pics: Seventh Silk Road Int'l Exposition in Xi'an

November 17, 2023

This photo taken on Nov. 16, 2023 shows the opening ceremony of the Seventh Silk Road International Exposition and the Investment and Trade Forum for Cooperation between East and West China, in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The event kicked off in Xi'an on Thursday, with over twenty important meetings and forums in the schedule, and a total of six exhibition areas to fully showcase the achievements accomplished under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Visitors view exhibits at the booth of south China's Hong Kong during the Seventh Silk Road International Exposition in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Nov. 16, 2023. The event kicked off in Xi'an on Thursday, with over twenty important meetings and forums in the schedule, and a total of six exhibition areas to fully showcase the achievements accomplished under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Visitors view an aero-engine during the Seventh Silk Road International Exposition in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Nov. 16, 2023. The event kicked off in Xi'an on Thursday, with over twenty important meetings and forums in the schedule, and a total of six exhibition areas to fully showcase the achievements accomplished under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Visitors select food products at the booth of Indonesia during the Seventh Silk Road International Exposition in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Nov. 16, 2023. The event kicked off in Xi'an on Thursday, with over twenty important meetings and forums in the schedule, and a total of six exhibition areas to fully showcase the achievements accomplished under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Visitors view handicraft products at the booth of Uzbekistan during the Seventh Silk Road International Exposition in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Nov. 16, 2023. The event kicked off in Xi'an on Thursday, with over twenty important meetings and forums in the schedule, and a total of six exhibition areas to fully showcase the achievements accomplished under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Visitors view exhibits during the Seventh Silk Road International Exposition in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Nov. 16, 2023. The event kicked off in Xi'an on Thursday, with over twenty important meetings and forums in the schedule, and a total of six exhibition areas to fully showcase the achievements accomplished under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

A visitor tastes beverage product at the booth of Azerbaijan during the Seventh Silk Road International Exposition in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Nov. 16, 2023. The event kicked off in Xi'an on Thursday, with over twenty important meetings and forums in the schedule, and a total of six exhibition areas to fully showcase the achievements accomplished under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

This photo taken on Nov. 16, 2023 shows an exterior view of the venue for the Seventh Silk Road International Exposition in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The event kicked off in Xi'an on Thursday, with over twenty important meetings and forums in the schedule, and a total of six exhibition areas to fully showcase the achievements accomplished under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

A visitor views products at the booth of Azerbaijan during the Seventh Silk Road International Exposition in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Nov. 16, 2023. The event kicked off in Xi'an on Thursday, with over twenty important meetings and forums in the schedule, and a total of six exhibition areas to fully showcase the achievements accomplished under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Visitors view exhibits at the booth of southwest China's Sichuan Province during the Seventh Silk Road International Exposition in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Nov. 16, 2023. The event kicked off in Xi'an on Thursday, with over twenty important meetings and forums in the schedule, and a total of six exhibition areas to fully showcase the achievements accomplished under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Visitors view exhibits during the Seventh Silk Road International Exposition in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Nov. 16, 2023. The event kicked off in Xi'an on Thursday, with over twenty important meetings and forums in the schedule, and a total of six exhibition areas to fully showcase the achievements accomplished under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

A visitor views cultural and creative products made of buttons during the Seventh Silk Road International Exposition in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Nov. 16, 2023. The event kicked off in Xi'an on Thursday, with over twenty important meetings and forums in the schedule, and a total of six exhibition areas to fully showcase the achievements accomplished under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

