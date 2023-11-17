EU enlargement to Western Balkans "high on the agenda": European Council president

Xinhua) 04:33, November 17, 2023

ZAGREB, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- The enlargement of the European Union (EU) to the Western Balkans is "high on the agenda," visiting European Council President Charles Michel said here on Thursday.

"I am convinced that the European path for the countries of the Western Balkans is the most important step for peace here," Michel said at a joint press conference with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, adding that the move is an investment in the peace and well-being of the continent.

For his part, Plenkovic said Croatia supports the EU enlargement. "We are advocates of expansion to our neighbors, this guarantees peace, security, stability and better mutual relations," he said.

Croatia will "do everything" to help Bosnia and Herzegovina and other Western Balkan countries to join the EU, Plenkovic said.

The press conference was held during a working dinner hosted by Plenkovic and attended by Michel, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

In August, Michel said at the Bled Strategic Forum held in Slovenia that the EU should be ready for its next enlargement by 2030.

