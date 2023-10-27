EU summit focuses on conflicts in Middle East, Ukraine

Xinhua) 10:53, October 27, 2023

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola attends a press conference during the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, on Oct. 26, 2023. European Union (EU) leaders meet here on Thursday and Friday in a planned European Council summit, focusing on the conflicts between Israel and Hamas and between Ukraine and Russia. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

BRUSSELS, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- European Union (EU) leaders meet here on Thursday and Friday in a planned European Council summit, focusing on the conflicts between Israel and Hamas and between Ukraine and Russia.

The summit is the first in-person meeting of the EU's 27 national leaders since the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on Oct. 7 showered Israel with thousands of rockets in a rare surprise attack. In response, Israel launched massive airstrikes on Gaza and imposed punitive measures, including power outages.

The summit participants are expected to discuss the unfolding situation in the Middle East, which has sparked disagreements within the bloc over how to handle it.

"The conflict in the Middle East is a tragedy," European Council President Charles Michel said in a press release ahead of the summit, adding that "the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to be of grave concern."

"We need to discuss, firstly, how to urgently ensure the effective delivery of humanitarian aid, and access to the most basic needs. Secondly, we must engage, in a united and coherent front, with partners to avoid a dangerous regional escalation of the conflict. Furthermore, relaunching the peace process based on the two-state solution is the only way forward. Lastly, we should address the effects of this conflict in the European Union - this includes looking at its implications for the cohesion of our societies, our security and migratory movements," he said.

The summit participants will also discuss the EU's continued support for Ukraine. "I would like us to address in particular ways to accelerate the delivery of military support," Michel said in the release.

The EU's long-term budget, the economy, migration and external relations are also on the agenda.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (L), President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola (C) and President of Romania Klaus Werner Iohannis (R) talk during the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, on Oct. 26, 2023. European Union (EU) leaders meet here on Thursday and Friday in a planned European Council summit, focusing on the conflicts between Israel and Hamas and between Ukraine and Russia. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks to media as he arrives for the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, on Oct. 26, 2023. European Union (EU) leaders meet here on Thursday and Friday in a planned European Council summit, focusing on the conflicts between Israel and Hamas and between Ukraine and Russia. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrives for the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, on Oct. 26, 2023. European Union (EU) leaders meet here on Thursday and Friday in a planned European Council summit, focusing on the conflicts between Israel and Hamas and between Ukraine and Russia. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (L) talks with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, on Oct. 26, 2023. European Union (EU) leaders meet here on Thursday and Friday in a planned European Council summit, focusing on the conflicts between Israel and Hamas and between Ukraine and Russia. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

European Council President Charles Michel is pictured as he attends the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, on Oct. 26, 2023. European Union (EU) leaders meet here on Thursday and Friday in a planned European Council summit, focusing on the conflicts between Israel and Hamas and between Ukraine and Russia. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrives for the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, on Oct. 26, 2023. European Union (EU) leaders meet here on Thursday and Friday in a planned European Council summit, focusing on the conflicts between Israel and Hamas and between Ukraine and Russia. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrives for the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, on Oct. 26, 2023. European Union (EU) leaders meet here on Thursday and Friday in a planned European Council summit, focusing on the conflicts between Israel and Hamas and between Ukraine and Russia. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen arrives for the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, on Oct. 26, 2023. European Union (EU) leaders meet here on Thursday and Friday in a planned European Council summit, focusing on the conflicts between Israel and Hamas and between Ukraine and Russia. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)