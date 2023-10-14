Commentary: Sowing discord, fanning flames no good for peace in Middle East

Xinhua) 15:27, October 14, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- A bipartisan delegation of the U.S. Senate led by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wrapped up its visit to China earlier this week. During his stay, Schumer engaged in face-to-face discussions and dialogues with Chinese leaders at various levels.

Such direct communication contributes to enhancing mutual understanding between China and the United States, and promoting the positive development of bilateral ties.

However, what is regrettable is that during Schumer's visit, the senator nitpicked at China's stance on the intensifying Palestinian-Israeli conflict, pressing China to explicitly side with Israel and condemn Hamas.

The snap judgment reveals the longstanding partiality of the United States regarding the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, along with its misguided attempt to create divisions in China-Israel relations by exploiting the conflict, which doesn't make any substantial dent in breaking the vicious circle of the entrenched conflict.

The Palestinian issue has always been the core of the Middle East issue and the root cause of it is that the long-cherished aspiration of Palestine to establish an independent state has not been realized, and the historical injustice suffered by the Palestinian people has not been corrected.

Israel has the right to establish a state, Palestine has the right to establish a state as well. The genuine way out of the conflict lies in restarting peace talks, implementing a two-state solution, and establishing an independent State of Palestine. Only through these means can real peace in the Middle East be achieved, thus ensuring lasting security for Israel.

Throughout the years, China has acted as a common friend to both Palestine and Israel. Extensive cooperation between China and the two sides has been conducted across a wide range of areas.

Standing on the side of peace, justice, international law, the common aspirations of most countries and human conscience on the Palestinian issue, China hopes to facilitate a proper settlement of the conflict by taking into account the interests and demands of all parties involved.

The Special Envoy of the Chinese Government on the Middle East issue will soon visit relevant countries in the region and make positive efforts to cool down the situation.

In contrast, by slamming the doors shut on engagement with Hamas, the United States has clung to its one-sided position on the issue, resulting in significant delays and an impasse in the pursuit of the two-state solution.

Recently, disregarding the realities on the ground, the United States has been forcefully advocating for Israel's reconciliation with Arab nations as a mere political maneuver, provoking a strong backlash from Palestine and stoking the flames of regional tensions.

Since the onset of this ongoing conflict, the United States has not only failed to take effective measures to help both sides resolve their differences, but has also promptly supplied ammunition and military equipment to the war-torn region, adding fuel to the flames of the deadly violence.

Additionally, by pressuring other countries to take sides between the warring parties, the United States is endorsing an approach that runs the risk of a further escalation and spillover of tensions.

According to recent reports, the ongoing conflict has already taken a heavy toll, with over 3,200 lives lost, including a considerable number of innocent civilians.

If countries like the United States persist in turning a blind eye to the underlying causes of the Palestinian issue and throwing a spanner in the works of China's sincere efforts to address the conflict, more people will be thrust into the perils of war. And the ripple effects of the conflict, which could spread far and wide, will unleash a Pandora's box of threats to peace and development of the entire world.

