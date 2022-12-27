China calls for diplomatic efforts regarding JCPOA

Xinhua) 08:59, December 27, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- All parties need to stay committed to dialogue and negotiation and step up diplomatic effort to bring the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) back on track at an early date, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Monday.

According to media reports, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Twitter that in his recent meeting with Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, they agreed on taking the final steps for an agreement on restoring the JCPOA. He also said the window of opportunity for reviving the JCPOA is open but will not remain so forever.

In response, Mao said the negotiations on resuming the implementation of the JCPOA are in the final stage. Despite the complex and challenging prospects facing the talks, there is still hope for reaching an agreement.

For some time now, Iran has shown sincerity in seeking an agreement on resuming compliance with the JCPOA. Parties concerned need to work in the same direction, make the right decision, take positive and constructive steps forward, avoid linking the Iranian nuclear issue with other issues and help the negotiations produce an outcome at an early date, Mao said.

China will continue to work with all parties concerned to strive for the political and diplomatic settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue, safeguard the international nuclear non-proliferation regime and maintain peace and stability in the Middle East, Mao added.

