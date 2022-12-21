Chinese envoy calls for efforts to revitalize Iran nuclear deal

Xinhua) 11:13, December 21, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy has called for efforts to revitalize the 2015 Iran nuclear deal between Iran and the six powers of Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States.

The Iran nuclear deal, endorsed by a Security Council resolution, is an important achievement of multilateral diplomacy, a classic example of resolving disputes through dialogue and consultations, and a pillar for the international nuclear non-proliferation regime and peace and stability in the Middle East, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, on Monday.

The previous U.S. administration's unilateral withdrawal from the deal and Washington's maximum pressure against Iran have triggered the Iranian nuclear crisis. Following the decision by the current U.S. administration to return to the agreement, parties have conducted multiple rounds of negotiations with positive progress. Regrettably, however, negotiations have stalled again since August, making the future of the Iran nuclear issue uncertain, he told the Security Council.

"At a time when the global security situation is complex and severe, the international nuclear non-proliferation regime faces challenges, and geopolitical factors have become increasingly prominent, China calls on all parties concerned to demonstrate a greater sense of urgency, take up their responsibilities, step up dialogue and engagement, and strive to reach an agreement as soon as possible on the outstanding issues, with a view to restoring the integrity of the comprehensive agreement and its effective implementation," said Geng.

He stressed the importance of a political settlement.

Dialogue and negotiation have always remained the only correct approach to resolving the Iran nuclear issue. Parties concerned should cherish the hard-won results of the negotiations over the past two years, demonstrate diplomatic wisdom and political resolve, and remove obstacles on the way, he said.

China welcomes Iran's recent flexible stance regarding the outstanding issues, and hopes that the United States and other relevant parties will seize the opportunity and meet Iran halfway so as to move the negotiations forward, he said.

As the party that caused the Iran nuclear crisis, the United States should be aware of its own responsibilities and take the lead in making concrete steps. China calls on the United States to fulfill its commitment to the agreement, lift all unilateral sanctions, cease long-arm jurisdiction against Iran and third parties, and stop threatening to use force against Iran, he said.

The relevant parties to the Iran nuclear deal should fulfill their responsibilities in non-proliferation and avoid any nuclear cooperation that contravenes the principles and purposes of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and leads to the proliferation of weapon-grade nuclear materials so as to serve as a guiding example for negotiations on resuming compliance, he said.

Geng called for efforts to create an enabling atmosphere for negotiations.

Facts have proved time and again that exerting pressure on Iran does not help. All parties should bear in mind long-term interests and the big picture, and avoid any action that may escalate the situation and disrupt the negotiation process. China hopes that relevant parties will accurately interpret Security Council resolutions and documents, prudently handle issues such as Iran's space launch and the so-called transfer of drones, and avoid affecting the negotiations on resuming compliance. Linking the Iran nuclear issue with the domestic situation in Iran will only lead to a dead end in the negotiations, and even the waste of the gains of diplomatic efforts, he warned.

China encourages relevant parties to embrace the vision of common security and build a platform for multilateral dialogue in the Gulf region to ease conflicts, build mutual trust, and jointly build security through dialogue. Countries outside the region should play a constructive role in easing the situation, rather than creating animosity or stoking confrontation, he said.

As a permanent member of the Security Council and a party to the Iran nuclear deal, China has always been committed to upholding the validity of the agreement and the authority of Security Council resolutions, and promoting the political and diplomatic resolution of the Iran nuclear issue. China will continue to hold an objective and impartial position and play a constructive role in bringing the deal back on track, advancing the political and diplomatic settlement of the Iran nuclear issue, upholding the international nuclear non-proliferation regime, and maintaining peace and stability in the Middle East, said Geng.

