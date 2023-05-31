China urges outside forces to stop obstructing reconciliation efforts in Middle East

Xinhua) 15:52, May 31, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, May 30 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Tuesday urged outside countries to stop obstructing dialogue and reconciliation efforts among nations in the Middle East and strive to create enabling conditions for the political settlement of the Syrian crisis.

Countries outside the Middle East should fully respect the will of the regional countries and their people, Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, told a Security Council briefing on Syria.

The recent re-admission of Syria to the Arab League not only gives fresh impetus for the Arab countries to gain strength through solidarity but also provides a new opportunity for the political settlement of the Syrian issue, Geng said.

He said that China hopes all parties can seize the opportunity to strengthen dialogue and actively work with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen to advance Syria's political process.

"China has been consistently supporting the solidarity and revitalization of Arab countries, actively supporting Syria's return to the Arab League and engaging parties concerned through its own channels," said the envoy.

Geng said that China welcomes the Syrian government's renewed extension for the Bab Al-Salam and Al-Ra'ee border crossings and calls on the party controlling northwest Syria to stop obstructing cross-line aid operations.

