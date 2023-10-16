China willing to help get Middle East peace process back on track: special envoy

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to maintain communication and coordination with the Arab League and Arab countries and make efforts in helping get the Middle East peace process back on track, China's special envoy on Middle East affairs said on Friday.

Zhai Jun, special envoy of the Chinese government on the Middle East issue, made the remarks when having a group meeting with diplomatic envoys of Arab countries in China and head of the representative office of the Arab League in China.

The Arab side introduced the situation and position of the emergency foreign ministers' meeting of the Arab League to discuss the situation between Palestine and Israel, saying that the recent Israeli aggression against Palestine has caused numerous civilian casualties on the Palestinian side. It added that at present, the humanitarian situation in Palestine is very grave, and relevant Israeli actions violate international law and international humanitarian law. The international community is responsible for taking immediate action to ease the tension, promote the resumption of peace talks, and safeguard the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people.

The Arab side highly appreciates and thanks China for its long-standing position on the Palestinian question, hoping that China will continue to play a positive and constructive role.

Zhai said China is saddened by the increasing tension between Palestine and Israel, which has caused numerous civilian casualties. The Chinese side opposes harming civilians and condemns practices that violate international law.

Noting that it is imperative to maintain calm and restraint, protect civilians, and provide the necessary conditions for alleviating the humanitarian crisis, Zhai said the international community should earnestly enhance the sense of urgency to promote the solution for the Palestinian question, return to the correct basis of the two-state solution, and realize the peaceful coexistence of Palestine and Israel.

Zhai said China supports the Arab League's important role in the Palestinian question, adding that in the next stage, China is willing to maintain communication and coordination with the Arab League and Arab countries, continue to engage with relevant parties and make unremitting efforts to help get the Middle East peace process back on track.

"China will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian side to help alleviate the humanitarian crisis facing the Palestinian people," Zhai added.

