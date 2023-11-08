Ukraine gets signal of EU membership talks next month

Xinhua) 13:43, November 08, 2023

KIEV, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine got a signal that the talks on its accession to the European Union (EU) may start next month, the Ukrinform news agency reported Tuesday, citing the country's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"Ukraine is moving towards the decision of the European Council in December of this year on the opening of negotiations," Kuleba told reporters after the meeting with European commissioners in the Belgian capital Brussels.

There is a "general political consensus" among the European Commission members regarding Ukraine's aspiration to launch the membership talks, Kuleba noted.

On Nov. 8, the European Commission is set to release its recommendation on whether to open the accession negotiations with Ukraine, which received EU candidate status in June 2022.

The final decision on the talks will be made by the European Council in December.

