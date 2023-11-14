EU military aid for Ukraine reaches 27 bln euros

Xinhua) 13:17, November 14, 2023

KIEV, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- The European Union (EU) military aid for Ukraine has reached 27 billion euros (about 28.8 billion U.S. dollars) since the start of the conflict, the Ukrinform news agency reported Monday, citing the bloc's top diplomat.

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said the EU arms supply to Ukraine has reached 27 billion euros, a record high figure in the EU's history.

Since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the EU and its member states have made available about 89 billion dollars in financial, military, humanitarian, and refugee assistance for Ukraine.

The military assistance included ammunition, air defense systems, tanks, and other weaponry and equipment.

